Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 has been winning accolades since the day it dropped its teaser! Based on the horrific tale of Jallianwala Bagh, courtroom drama is being hailed as one of the finest performances by all the actors in the film. Now, director Karan Singh Tyagi in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi confirmed that the sequel will now grow into a franchise and they have a strong reason to do so!

For the unversed, the film produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective is one of the finest stories from the hidden chapters of history! While all of us have certainly read about the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy, what we have not been told were the events that led to the horrific day.

Kesari Chapter 2 highlights how a man called C Sankaran Nair made sure that the genocide, which was a blot on the British Government, got called out by the world, and he fought a case against General Dyer, which is said to be the longest-running legal battle against the British Government.

The film is a spiritual sequel to Kesari, also starring Akshay Kumar, which was a tale of events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi, a battle between 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. Now, after Kesari Chapter 2, will there be a Kesari Chapter 3 and so on?

Director Karan Singh Tyagi says yes! While he confirms the plans for the next installment in the franchise, the director reveals the reason why it is much needed. Talking to Koimoi, he explained, “Yes. I’m sure. There are many more installments of the Kesari franchise because our country has so many stories. I feel the Kesari franchise will just only go from strength to strength and will tell stories that are reflective of the global country that we are living in.”

Karan also talked about why the film is titled Kesari. He proudly and specifically pointed out, “Kesari for us stands for the color of revolution. Kesari, for us, stands for stories of unsung heroes, stories of bravery, and stories of courage.”

Well, looking at Kesari Chapter 2, which turns out to be such a brilliant piece, we hope that the team starts working on the third installment really soon!

