The Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2, bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, was released in the theatres on April 18, 2025. The film unravels the untold story of the horrifying Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It chronicles the tale of C Sankaran Nair’s fight against the British Empire. The riveting subject has struck a positive chord with the audience, such that it is being hailed as one of the finest offerings by Dharma Productions.

Kesari Chapter 2 is being celebrated to be a fine blend of a gut-wrenching story and a soulful connect. The incidents shown in the film promise to tug at your heartstrings, and how! On top of it, the intricate direction by Karan Singh Tyagi and the powerful performances by Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday is being the cherry on the cake. This has emerged as one of the biggest wins by Dharma Productions this year.

With Kesari Chapter 2, Dharma Productions has once again showcased its supreme versatility by bringing forth a wide spectrum of cinema. It has time and again, sought a fine balance between bringing entertainment along with a critically acclaimed content for the audience. C Sankaran Nair’s story of waging a war against the British Empire against all odds has raised a wave of anger, pathos, and patriotism in our hearts.

However, Kesari Chapter 2 is not the only triumph for Dharma Productions. Its offering Homebound, has been making waves globally after being selected for he prestigious Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, it stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles. This results in a double whammy for the production house. Talking about Kesari Chapter 2, the film also stars Amit Sial, Simon Paisley Day and Regenda Cassandra in the lead roles.

