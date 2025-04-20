Not only for her glorious contribution to Indian cinema, but Preity Zinta was also known for her no-nonsense interviews and opinions. One such example was her appearance on Simi Garewal’s show, Rendezvous With Simi Garewal. A throwback clip from the chat show has been going viral wherein the actress had spoken strongly against getting involved with a married man.

What Did Preity Zinta Say?

Preity Zinta could be seen telling Simi Garewal, “I don’t want to be the third person. I have too big an ego to be number 2 or 3 in anybody’s life. I don’t believe in breaking homes, especially where kids are involved. Those kids end up growing complex.”

The Kal Ho Na Ho actress further added that she also tried to understand whether she would have a future with a man who is already married. Preity Zinta said, “I always look at a situation where if I’m attracted to a married man? Like, what are my options? Will I be so in love with this person that I will marry him? No. Is it a one-night stand? No. Most probably, I will get involved with this person, it will be great for a week, 10 days, or 2 months. And then, we will hate each other, we will want to kill each other. So why go down that lane? I don’t want to be that girl who some woman is sitting and cursing that she has ruined her marital bliss. I always stayed away from guys who are married.”

No sooner than the video went viral than fans started reacting to it. One of them stated, “I wish Rekha and Sridevi watched this.” For the unversed, this was a dig at both the actresses’ alleged involvement with Amitabh Bachchan and Boney Kapoor, respectively, wherein both of them were married at the time. A fan praised Preity Zinta saying, “She was always class apart! Fearless, intelligent, unconventional and non-problematic. This has been one of my favourite interviews on Simi Grewal’s show and I’m so happy it’s being seen now, she answered so intelligently and was always a girl’s girl, unlike other actresses of her time.”

Preity Zinta was in a highly publicized relationship with her former business partner, Ness Wadia between 2005 and 2009. But the couple separated on an ugly note, wherein the actress also filed a case of alleged molestation against Wadia. She is currently happily married to Gene Goodenough since 2016 and welcomed twin children through surrogacy in 2021.

