Earlier this year, it was confirmed that veteran actor Mohanlal will be coming back for Drishyam 3, which will be directed by franchise veteran Jeethu Joseph. But as per a recent Mid-Day report, the stakeholders of Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 are now purportedly planning a pan-India release for the film’s next instalment. In other words, the makers plan for a bilingual release in Malayalam and Hindi.

After the much-talked-about Drishyam 3 update, many film enthusiasts and cinephiles expressed their concern that the move might adversely affect the prospects of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming Drishyam sequel. On the contrary, we believe that Mohanlal‘s bilingual release strategy might not pose that big a threat as it is being widely perceived. Here is why we think so.

Major Hindi Audience Haven’t Seen The Malayalam Drishyam Films

Most of the Hindi-speaking audience who have seen Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam and Drishyam 2 might not have even seen Mohanlal’s Drishyam films. Simply because the first Drishyam film was made in the Malayalam language only, and since the Hindi remake was announced soon after, the audiences decided to wait for Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam instead. So, why will this segment of viewers suddenly switch to Mohanlal’s Drishyam instead of Ajay Devgn’s – even if it releases earlier? Does not make any sense!

Audience Familiar With Hindi Drishyam World

Most Hindi belt viewers who have seen Ajay Devgn‘s Drishyam films are familiar with the characters, actors, story, and the world showcased in the Hindi version and its sequel. So, it’s unlikely that the Malayalam + Hindi bilingual release of Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 will affect the box office prospects of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3. Moreover, with some plotline tweaks and adding new actors (Akshaye Khanna did a fantastic job in Drishyam 2), the Hindi viewers’ loyalty and familiarity lie with the Hindi remakes.

Drishyam 2 Hindi Version Received Superb Feedback

Many people think that the story, characters, performances, and execution of the Hindi version of Drishyam 2 were equally comparable, if not better than, its Malayalam counterpart. And even Drishyam clicked big time. So, it looks like the Hindi belt audience won’t just ditch Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 in favour of Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3, even if it releases in Hindi and Malayalam languages pan-India.

Drishyam 3 Bilingual Release – A Big Risk For Mohanlal’s Team

If the makers of Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 finally decide to go ahead with the film’s bilingual release, they would have to bear the additional costs associated with the pan-India release. Considering the above points, this could be a huge financial risk.

Overview

Although it seems to be a smart move by the makers of the Malayalam Drishyam franchise, it might not adversely affect Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam franchise significantly. Moreover, Mohanlal, with all due respect, is a legendary actor known all across the country. But in the Hindi-speaking belt, Ajay Devgn’s star power and the ability to pull his audiences to the theatres cannot be undermined at any cost.

Having said that, whatever finally happens to Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 after the bilingual release of Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 (in case that happens) – only time will tell.

