L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, might not be able to justify its exorbitant price, but it has unleashed several milestones for Mollywood. Right from the opening day, it achieved some remarkable feats and emerged as the first Malayalam film to cross the 250 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. In the meantime, it became the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, dominating over a Tollywood and Bollywood biggie. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 21 days!

L2: Empuraan at the worldwide box office

Being a front-loaded affair backed by the sequel factor, the Mollywood magnum opus had a roaring start. It minted huge moolah for over a week, but after the euphoria settled down, it saw a significant drop. The kind of start it enjoyed, the film was touted to be the first 300 crore grosser for Mollywood, but now, it won’t get there due to the slow pace.

According to the latest update, L2: Empuraan earned 105.43 crore net at the Indian box office in 21 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals 124.40 crore gross. It’s a strong total, but considering the reported cost of 180 crores, it looks underwhelming.

Overseas, the Mohanlal starrer has smashed a record-breaking 142.05 crore gross (revised). Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the biggie has earned a huge sum of 266.45 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 105.43 crores

India gross- 124.40 crores

Overseas gross- 142.05 crores

Worldwide gross- 266.45 crores

Enjoys being the second highest-grosser of 2025!

With a smashing 266.45 crores in the kitty, L2: Empuraan is rocking as the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 globally. It is ahead of Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam (256.54 crores) by a margin of 9.91 crores. It is way ahead of Salman Khan’s Sikandar (210.50 crores).

Take a look at the top Indian grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Chhaava – 825.92 crores L2: Empuraan – 266.45 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 256.54 crores Sikandar – 210.50 crores

