The Mammootty starrer Malayalam action-thriller film Bazooka has been witnessing a dismal run at the box office. It has now managed to cross 10 crores after its first week. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 7th day.

Bazooka Box Office Collection Day 7

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 7th day, the Mammootty starrer earned 45 lakhs. This was a drop of around 41% since the film amassed 77 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 11.65 crores.

The movie is inching towards 12 crores now. However, interestingly, Bazooka has fared better than the first week collections of Mammootty’s previous box office flop this year, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse. The crime-thriller had garnered around 7.65 crores in its first 7 days of release.

Bazooka thus raced ahead of the 7-day collection of Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse by 52%. But still, it needs a strong positive word of mouth to witness a nice boost in the collection. The day-wise collections still remain at the lower levels.

Bazooka is mounted at a budget of 28 crores. With its current India net collection of 11.65 crores, the film has managed to cover 41% of its budget. The movie might not be able to recover its entire budget if it does not see a massive growth in the collections.

Talking about the worldwide collections of the Mammootty starrer, the gross collections come to 13.74 crores. At the same time, the film amassed 9.3 crores when it comes to the overseas collections. The worldwide collection of Bazooka now stands at 23.04 crores. The film has been directed by Deeno Dennis.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Alappuzha Gymkhana Worldwide Box Office Day 6: Naslen Starrer Is 4th Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News