The Mammootty starrer action-thriller film Bazooka was released on April 10, 2025. Despite mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike, the film is maintaining a decent pace at the box office. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 3rd day.

Bazooka Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 3rd day, the Mammootty starrer earned 1.85 crores on its 3rd day when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 11% since the movie had amassed 2.1 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film comes to 7.15 crores.

The movie had opened at 3.2 crores which was not a bad opening considering that the film clashed with two other Mollywood releases namely Alappuzha Gymkhana and Maranamass. Including the taxes, the film’s gross collection comes to 8.43 crores. The film garnered 4.35 crores when it came to the overseas collection.

The worldwide collection of Bazooka now stands at 12.78 crores. The film is now inching towards 13 crores. The Mammootty starrer still needs a favorable word of mouth to witness a boost in the collection.

Bazooka is mounted at a budget of 28 crores. Given its current India net collection of 7.15 crores, the film has managed to cover 25% of its budget. However, the negative reviews surrounding the film might make it difficult to recover its entire budget.

About The Film

Talking about Bazooka, the film has been directed by Deeno Dennis. It also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Babu Antony, and Neeta Pillai in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Saeed Abbas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 17: 168% Growth In 24 Hours, But There’s Not Much Hope Left!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News