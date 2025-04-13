L2: Empuraan is the most expensive Malayalam film ever made. Mohanlal starrer is currently the highest-grossing Mollywood film worldwide, but there’s a lot more to achieve in India. The theatrical run is close to concluding. The action thriller witnessed growth on the third Saturday, but it is far from enough. Scroll below for box office collections on day 17.

Short-lived ray of hope!

On the regular working Friday, the Lucifer sequel witnessed its biggest crash, with box office collections dropping to only 16 lakhs. But thankfully, there’s been a bit of a revival yesterday. As per Sacnilk, L2: Empuraan earned 43 lakhs on day 17. It saw a 168% increase in moolah.

But it is certainly not enough as Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial is yet to recover its massive budget. It has accumulated only 103.71 crores in all languages in India in 17 days. After today, i.e., Sunday, there will be barely any hope left for L2: Empuraan. It still needs 76 crores to achieve the breakeven stage, which is now next to impossible!

Will conclude as #2 Malayalam grosser

In the last 17 days, L2: Empuraan has successfully surpassed the lifetime collections of Officer On Duty, Rekhachithram, Ponman, Identity, and other Mollywood films. However, it is still behind Manjummel Boys, which raked in a whopping 142 crore net in India. The #1 place is also impossible now.

L2 vs Malayalam films of 2025

L2: Empuraan is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. It has set a new benchmark with almost 228% higher earnings than the first runner-up.

Take a look at the top Mollywood grossers of 2025 in India:

L2: Empuraan: 103.71 crores* Officer On Duty: 31.60 crores Rekhachithram: 27 crores Ponman: 10.15 crores Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse: 9.29 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Day 1: It’s Akshay Kumar vs Akshay Kumar For The #3 Spot – A Look At The Top 10 Bollywood Openers Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News