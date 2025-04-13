Despite the mixed reviews, Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer Good Bad Ugly continues to attract footfalls at the ticket windows. The Tamil action comedy has now become the 3rd Kollywood grosser of 2025 in India. If that’s not enough, it will soon surpass the lifetime of Vidaamuyarchi globally. Scroll below for the day 3 worldwide update!

Beats Madha Gaja Raja in India

After a worrisome drop on Friday, Good Bad Ugly witnessed a 23% rise in box office collections yesterday. As per Sacnilk, 18.50 crore net was added to the kitty on day 3. The total earnings in India now stand at 62.75 crores.

Ajith Kumar starrer has surpassed Madha Gaja Raja to become the 3rd highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. Vishal starrer had minted 57.46 crores in its lifetime. That mark has been surpassed in only 3 days. Tremendous, isn’t it?

Good overseas run

Unlike most Indian movies of 2025, including Sikandar and Sky Force, Good Bad Ugly is showcasing good trends in the international circuit. It has accumulated estimated earnings of 37.35 crore gross so far.

The worldwide battle against Vidaamuyarchi is on!

Good Bad Ugly is currently the third highest Kollywood grosser of 2025 worldwide. In three days, Ajith Kumar starrer has garnered 114.09 crore gross. Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

India net- 65.04 crores

India gross- 76.74 crores

Overseas gross- 37.35 crores

Worldwide gross- 114.09 crores*

It is now only 22.32 crores away from beating Ajith Kumar’s last film, Vidaamuyarchi, and grabbing the #2 place among Kollywood grossers of 2025. The action thriller had grossed 136.41 crores in its lifetime. Exciting times ahead!

*estimates, official figures awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Box Office Day 16: 103% Higher Than Manjummel Boys But Will Still Fail To Triumph!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News