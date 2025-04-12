Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna led Sikandar has crashed at the worldwide box office. It’s almost game over for the Bollywood action thriller in only two weeks. It has unlocked two mini-milestones on day 13, but that’s barely celebration-worthy. Scroll below for the latest updates!

What a disappointing end in India!

After the first week, AR Murugadoss’ directorial was still adding moolah, although on the lower end. However, the arrival of Sunny Deol’s Jaat has led to its dismissal. On day 13, Sikandar added only 40 lakh to its kitty, seeing a growth of only 0.31%.

The overall collections in India now stand at 127.52 crores. It was expected to cross at least the lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (134.93 crores), but that may not be possible now! Sikandar is the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 after Chhaava (613.06 crores*) and Sky Force.

Ends its overseas run!

It looks like the audience has outright rejected Sikandar within the first two weeks of the theatrical run. The box office collections have been too low to report. As per the last update, it had garnered 58 crore gross in the international circuit.

But there are tiny milestones!

With only 0.22% growth in the last 24 hours, the worldwide box office collections of Sikandar land at 208.47 crore gross. Take a look at the breakdown below:

India net- 127.52 crores

India gross- 150.47 crores

Overseas gross- 58 crores

Worldwide gross- 208.47 crores

With that, Salman Khan starrer has surpassed the global lifetime collections of Gangubai Kathiawadi (208.17 crores) and Chhichhore (208.42 crores).

The next target is Hichki (210.81 crores). But at the current pace, that will be impossible.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Jaat Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol Starrer Is Already The 10th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News