Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda are locking horns on the big screens in a worth-watching battle in Jaat. The action thriller arrived in theatres worldwide on April 10, 2025. It made a promising start in India and will now battle against Bollywood grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office. Check out the day 1 update!

4th biggest Bollywood opening in 2025 (India)

Jaat earned 9.62 crore on its opening day at the domestic market. After earning 2.59 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) through advance booking, it enjoyed a boost on Thursday due to the Mahavir Jayanti holiday.

Sunny Deol’s film has scored the fourth-highest opening of 2025 in Bollywood, after Chhaava (33.10 crores), Sikandar (30.06 crores), and Sky Force (15.30 crores).

In exactly a week, it will be facing a box office clash with Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan’s Kesari Chapter 2. It will then be seen how it fairs and whether it dominates the ticket windows!

Good beginning overseas!

Jaat has made a good start in the international circuit, raking in 2 crore* gross. It has made better box office collections than Sky Force, which earned 1.50 crore on its opening day.

Sunny Deol’s film has also surpassed John Abraham‘s The Diplomat, which grossed 1.30 crore upon its debut.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Gopichand Malineni’s directorial has minted 13.35 crore gross on its day 1 at the worldwide box office. Take a look at the breakdown below:

India net- 9.62 crores

India gross- 11.35 crores

Overseas gross- 2 crores *

* Worldwide gross- 13.35 crores*

The battle is on, and it will now compete against the global lifetime of The Diplomat (51.17 crores) in its first milestone. After that, it will be a battle against Deva, Sikandar, and other Bollywood biggies of 2025.

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sikandar Worldwide Box Office Day 12: Only 3.51% Growth In 72 Hours But Battle Against Gangubai Kathiawadi Is On!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News