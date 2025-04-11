Sunny Deol has knocked it out of the park with his action thriller, Jaat. He’s loved nationwide, but his films have not performed well at the box office. It looks like redemption mode is on since Gadar 2 as the actor has now scored the second-biggest opening of his career. Scroll below for day 1 collection!

Jaat Box Office Day 1 Collection

The official figures are out, and Gopichand Malineni’s directorial has made a good debut at the Indian box office. Jaat has earned 9.62 crores, missing the double-digit mark by an inch. The word-of-mouth is favorable, and one can expect good growth starting this evening.

Jaat vs Bollywood openers of 2025

The good news is that Sunny Deol starrer has surpassed many Bollywood films to score the 4th highest opening of 2025. It has scored much higher than Deva (5.78 crores), The Diplomat (4.03 crores), Badass Ravi Kumar (3.52 crores), and Emergency (3.11 crores), among others.

However, Jaat opening day collections remained below Sky Force (15.30 crores), Sikandar (30.06 crores) and Chhaava (33.10 crores).

Where does it land among Sunny Deol’s highest day 1 collections?

Sunny Deol has surpassed Yamla Pagla Deewana and all his other Bollywood releases to score the 2nd biggest opening of his career. Jaat is only behind Gadar 2, which was always out of reach.

Take a look at the highest Sunny Deol openers below:

Gadar 2: 40.10 crores Jaat: 9.62 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana: 7.75 crores Ghayal Once Again: 7.20 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana 2: 7.10 crores Singh Saab The Great: 5.50 crores Chup: 3.06 crores

Upcoming holiday boost!

Jaat was released on April 10, 2025, enjoying a boost in footfalls due to the Mahavir Jayanti holiday. It will also enjoy a boost due to Baisakhi, followed by Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday. The odds are in favor, and the action thriller has the potential to rise and shine!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 1: Outshines Vidaamuyarchi’s 27 Crores To Be 4th Biggest Opener Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News