Yesterday, amid a good buzz on the ground level, Mammootty arrived on the big screen with his Bazooka. It remained below the predicted lines (4-5 crores) but still raked in a good enough amount at the Indian box office to enter Mammukka’s top 5 openers in the post-COVID era, surpassing his previous biggies like Rorschach and Bramayugam. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Performance on day 1

The Malayalam action thriller released yesterday with a decent show count across the country. It kicked off with a solid 41% morning occupancy. In the afternoon shows, it went a notch higher at 44%. In the evening shows, it recorded an impressive 48% occupancy. Night shows were rocking by registering a superb 62% occupancy.

Overall, an impressive occupancy of 49% was seen throughout the day. As a result, a strong collection of 3.30 crore net came in on day 1 at the Indian box office. The number is really impressive because Alappuzha Gymkhana and Maranamass also arrived in theatres yesterday. Even L2: Empuraan still holds a healthy chunk of the show count.

Bazooka beats Bramayugam!

With an impressive start of 3.30 crores, Bazooka has comfortably crossed Rorschach (2.25 crores) and Bramayugam (3.10 crores) to become Mammootty’s fourth biggest opener post-COVID. Also, compared to his last theatrical release, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse (1.75 crores), his latest biggie scored 88.57% higher collection at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the top day 1 collection of Mammootty in the post-COVID era (net collection):

Turbo – 6.25 crores Bheeshma Parvam – 5.80 crores CBI 5: The Brain – 3.75 crores Bazooka – 3.30 crores Bramayugam – 3.10 crores Rorschach – 2.25 crores Kannur Squad – 2.20 crores

To struggle during the weekend?

Written and directed by Deeno Dennis, Bazooka opened to poor reviews from critics and among audiences, word-of-mouth is mixed. So, after a strong start, the film might struggle to hold onto its momentum. So, let’s see how it performs over the weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

