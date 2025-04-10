Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Das in key roles, has registered a superb start. Despite the disaster of Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith’s latest release stayed unaffected. In fact, the response has been better and as per early trends flowing in, the film has comfortably surpassed Vidaamuyarchi at the Indian box office on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Reception of the film

The Kollywood action comedy witnessed a grand release today. It opened to mixed reviews from critics. While some are praising the entertainment quotient, others are criticising it for being only fan service. Reactions among the audience have been favorable so far, but the real word-of-mouth will come tomorrow onwards, as today, it was all fan frenzy in theatres.

Good Bad Ugly takes an excellent start!

Amid fan celebrations, Good Bad Ugly kicked off its theatrical ride (Tamil shows) with a superb 73% occupancy in the morning shows. In the afternoon, it reached a rocking 81%. In the evening shows, there was a slight drop, but the occupancy was excellent at 75%. While the reports for night shows are yet to come, it is learned that the occupancy is superb. Telugu shows were fair, with an overall 16% occupancy throughout the day.

With such occupancy and a solo release, Good Bad Ugly is heading for 28-30 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, which is superb. In our prediction story, we predicted the film would open at 28-30 crores, and that’s what exactly happened.

With such a start, the magnum opus has emerged as the second biggest opener for Ajith Kumar by surpassing Vidaamuyarchi (27 crores). Valimai remains Thala’s biggest opener with 31.70 crores.

More about the film

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly also stars Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Priya Prakash Varrier, Tinnu Anand, and Raghu Ram. Reportedly, it’s Ajith Kumar’s most expensive film with a budget of around 300 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 14: Yet To Recover 43% Of Its Budget Despite Being 2nd Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News