A day before yesterday, the much-awaited announcement of Allu Arjun and Atlee’s mega collaboration was made. Backed by Sun Pictures, the magnum opus was announced through a special video, which broke the internet. It teased something never seen before and unprecedented in the history of Indian cinema. Referred as AA22 X A6, the biggie is a sure-shot all-time blockbuster at the box office.

Allu is on cloud nine after the epic success of Pushpa 2, which broke a number of records and raked in over a staggering 1700 crore gross at the worldwide box office. After such a success, there’s a certain pressure on the superstar to deliver big films. By collaborating with Atlee, he’s seemingly made a wise decision. It marks the Icon Star’s 22nd film as a lead (AA22) and Atlee’s 6th directorial venture (A6).

Reportedly, AA22 X A6 is backed by an enormous budget of 800 crores, making it the second most expensive film in the history of Indian cinema after SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s upcoming biggie worth 1000 crores. With such a high budget, it will need to make hefty earnings at the Indian box office, something that hasn’t been witnessed yet.

Going by the general rule, a particular film needs to make 100% returns or earn double its budget to secure a clean hit verdict at the box office. By that logic, Allu Arjun and Atlee’s magnum opus will need to earn an unprecedented 1600 crore net at the Indian box office.

Currently, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is the highest-grossing film in India, with a mammoth collection of 1265.97 crore net. So, in order to be a clean hit, AA22 X A6 will need to earn a 26.38% higher collection than Pushpa 2. It’s definitely an Everest task to accomplish, but with the changing dynamics of the box office, anything is possible. Who knows? It might even inaugurate the 2000 crore net club in India.

Meanwhile, as per Pinkvilla’s report, Allu Arjun will receive a hefty 175 crore paycheck and a share in profits. Atlee will get a staggering 100 crore salary for directing it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

