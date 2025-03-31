Allu Arjun is basking in the glory of Pushpa 2: The Rule, but at the same time, he is also saddened by the tragic death of a woman due to a stampede during the film’s premiere.

Allu Arjun himself had visited the theater during the event, causing the crowd to get out of hand as fans became overly excited to catch a glimpse of him in real life.

Now, reports have emerged claiming that Allu Arjun is allegedly changing his name. However, it is unclear whether this decision has anything to do with the stampede that occurred during the Pushpa 2 screening.

According to CineJosh, numerology is also influencing the discussion. He is reportedly planning to add two ‘U’s and two ‘N’s to his name to further enhance his success.

Even though this is going wild over social media, we have not been able to confirm this news. As of now, readers should take this information with a grain of salt. No one close to Allu Arjun have publicly addressed this topic so far.

