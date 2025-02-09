Pushpa 2 has made a smashing comeback on IMDb’s list of Most Popular Movies globally. In fact, the film in the top 100 global films on IMDb has scored the 25th spot, while Nosferatu claims the top spot. However, Allu Arjun’s action film claims the top spot by an Indian film!

Only Two Indian Films In The Top 100

In the list of top 100 Most Popular Movies on IMDb, only two Indian films have found a spot. Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s biggie claimed the 25th spot. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force has claimed the 88th spot.

Pushpa 2’s comeback on this list is solely due to its OTT arrival. The film is trending globally on Netflix, and thanks to the added extra footage, this reloaded version is already making rounds on the internet.

However, despite ruling IMDb 65 days after its release, Allu Arjun failed to break five major records at the box office despite becoming the biggest blockbuster in Indian Cinema!

1. Most Profitable South Indian Film Of 2024

Pushpa 2 arrived in 2024, and it has ended its lifetime run at 153.19%. However, the most profitable South Indian film of 2024 is Premalu, with 745.5% profit.

2. Most Profitable Telugu Film Of 2024

Allu Arjun, with the 153.19% profit, could not even beat the most profitable Telugu film of 2025 which was HanuMan with a profit of 235%.

3. Most Profitable Hindi Film Of 2024

Pushpa 2 earned a massive profit of 318% in Hindi, earning a total collection of 836.09 crore. It definitely became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024, beating Stree 2, but could not match its profit of 945.83%.

4. Part 2 VS Pushpa Profit (Hindi)

The first part of the film churned out a profit of 430% against a collection of 106 crore in Hindi, much higher than part 2’s Hindi profit of 318%.

5. OTT Debut

The OTT debut of the Pushpa 2 reloaded version on Netflix garnered a viewership of 5.8 million views on Netflix. It could not match the biggest debut for an Indian film, which was Animal’s 6.1 million views.

