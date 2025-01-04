The year 2024 has been unpredictable for most of the industries. Right from Hindi film industry getting its first 600 crore and 800 crore film in the same year to South Indian film industries breaking barriers and delivering the highest grossing Hindi dubbed film ever in the history of Indian Cinema!

Interestingly, except for the Kannada film industry, the other three South Indian industries have done exceedingly well at the box office churning out some of the biggest profits at the box office this year.

Lowest ‘Most-Profitable’ Regional Film

When comparing the most profitable films of different languages, the lowest ranked ‘most-profitable’ regional film is the Kannada film Bheema, which raked in 171.25% profit at the box office.

Most Profitable Telugu Film

Currently, the most profitable Telugu film of 2024 is Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, which churned out a profit of 235% at the box office. It would be interesting to see if Pushpa 2 made on a budget of 500 crore, claims this throne.

Most Profitable Tamil Film

The most profitable Tamil film of 2024 is Lubber Pandhu, which registered a profit of 652%. The sports drama starring Harish Kalyan was loved by the audiences. It was mounted on a budget of 3 crore.

Most Profitable Malayalam Film

Most profitable Mollywood grosser of 2024 Premalu which churned out a profit of 754.5% at the box office. It was mounted on a budget of 9 crore.

Most Profitable Hindi Film

The most profitable Hindi film of 2024 is Stree 2, which was mounted on a budget of 60 crore and churned out a profit of 945.83% at the box office.

Most Profitable Indian Film

Interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 is the most profitable Indian film of the year 2024. However, what’s more interesting is the list of the top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2024, which has only two Bollywood films occupying spots. The rest of the 8 films are South Indian assets.

Check out the top 10 Most Profitable Indian Films Of 2024.

Stree 2: 945.83% | Hindi Premalu : 745.5% | Malayalam Lubber Pandhu: 652% | Tamil Manjummel Boys: 610% | Malayalam Kishkindha Kaandam: 493.5% | Malayalam Vaazhai: 482.5% | Tamil Vaazha: 369.2% | Malayalam Pushpa 2 Hindi: 299.10% | (Originally Telugu) Munjya: 260% | Hindi Maharaja: 256.5% | Tamil

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

