The Malayalam film industry had a good time in 2024, as the year began with successful films like Premalu and Abraham Ozler and has now ended with Marco. The latest success of Mollywood is now a case study, as the film turned out to be a sensation despite negligible pre-release buzz. In many places, shows were increased due to the high demand of the public. Amid such a glorious run, the film entered the third week on a solid note. Keep reading for a worldwide box office report for 15 days!

Released on December 20, 2024, the Malayalam action thriller was initially released in Malayalam and Hindi languages. While the original Malayalam version picked up momentum from the opening day itself, the Hindi-dubbed version started slowly and later paced up its collections. On Wednesday, the Telugu-dubbed version of the film was released, and it’s a winner from the word go.

Marco earned 1.94 crores yesterday, taking the total collection to 45.75 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 53.98 crores. Overseas, too, the film has emerged as a big success, and so far, it has earned 29 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at an impressive 82.98 crore gross after 15 days.

Marco has already emerged as Unni Mukundan’s highest-grossing film. Now, it needs just 17.02 crores to become Unni’s debut 100-crore grosser. Considering the ongoing winning momentum, the action thriller is expected to hit the 100-crore mark comfortably.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Marco:

India net- 45.75 crores

India gross- 53.98 crores

Overseas gross- 29 crores

Worldwide gross- 82.98 crores

Directed by Haneef Adeni, the film also stars Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, and others in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

