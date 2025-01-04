Kannada Film Industry got a revival at the end of the year 2024 with Kichcha Sudeep’s Max earning well at the box office. In 10 days, the action thriller stands at a total collection of 39.1 crore and is expected to take a jump over the weekend.

Kiccha Sudeep’s Last Release

The Kannada superstar’s last release at the box office was Vikrant Rona, and it earned 80 crore at the box office in its lifetime. In order to surpass the collection of his last film, Kichcha Sudeep needs to earn 40.9 crore more at the box office.

Max Box Office Collection Day 10

On the 10th day, 2nd Friday, January 3, the film earned 1.15 crore at the box office. This was a minimal 14% drop from the previous day, 2nd Thursday when the film earned 1.35 crore at the box office.

Budget & Collection

The film has been mounted on a budget of 65 crore reportedly. It has already recovered 60% of its budget. It is expected to witness a jump over the weekend and enter the profit-earning zone. The film gave tough competition to Upendra‘s release UI and emerged victorious at the box office, turning into a Christmas boon for the Sandalwood box office.

About Max

Starring Kichcha Sudeep and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, the official synopsis of the film says, “Inspector Arjun Mahakshay, law and order inspector reports to duty at a new police station after a 2 months suspension and faces an unexpected situation. Can Arjun save the day?” Helmed by Vijay Karthikeyan, the action thriller has been rated 7.9 on IMDb.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Kannada Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Box Office Day 1: Clocks 2nd Biggest Opening For A Bollywood Re-Release, Tumbbad’s 1.65 Crores Are Safe!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News