Kichcha Sudeep starrer Max has officially completed its first week at the Kannada box office. It is currently the highest-grossing Sandalwood film of 2024. The action thriller is fighting it out with Upendra’s UI at the box office to see who finally conquers the #1 position. Scroll below for the latest update on day 7.
Faces another drop!
On Tuesday, Vijay Karthikeyan’s directorial made estimated box office collections of 2.25 crores. It witnessed a further drop of 8% compared to 2.45 crores earned on Monday. It was a regular working day, but the occupancy could have improved during the evening shows since it was a New Year holiday today.
The Week 1 total at the Kannada box office stands at 32.35 crores. Take. a look at the day-wise breakdown of Max below:
- Day 1: 8.7 crores
- Day 2: 3.85 crores
- Day 3: 4.7 crores
- Day 4: 4.75 crores
- Day 5: 5.65 crores
- Day 6: 2.45 crores (revised)
- Day 7: 2.25 crores
- Total: 32.35 crores
Trending
Max vs UI Box Office
The sci-fi dystopian action film, UI, was declared the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2024 a few days ago. It has completed 12 days at the box office and garnered 30.33 crores (in all languages).
Here is the Week 1 comparison between Upendra & Kichcha Sudeep starrer (only in the Kannada language):
Max vs UI
- Day 1: 8.70 crores vs 6.25 crores
- Day 2: 3.85 crores vs 4.85 crores
- Day 3: 4.70 crores vs 5.20 crores
- Day 4: 4.75 crores vs 1.99 crores
- Day 5: 5.65 crores vs 1.80 crores
- Day 6: 2.45 crores vs 1.95 crores
- Day 7: 2.25 crores vs 0.80 crores
- Week 1: 32.35 crores vs 22.84 crores
Kichcha Sudeep’s film is leading the race by almost 41% higher collections in the first week.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates.
Must Read: Box Office: Top 5 Most Profitable Marathi Films Of 2024: Nana Patekar’s Ole Aale At #2 With 145.67% Profit, Guess Who Rules At #1?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News