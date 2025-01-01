Kichcha Sudeep starrer Max has officially completed its first week at the Kannada box office. It is currently the highest-grossing Sandalwood film of 2024. The action thriller is fighting it out with Upendra’s UI at the box office to see who finally conquers the #1 position. Scroll below for the latest update on day 7.

Faces another drop!

On Tuesday, Vijay Karthikeyan’s directorial made estimated box office collections of 2.25 crores. It witnessed a further drop of 8% compared to 2.45 crores earned on Monday. It was a regular working day, but the occupancy could have improved during the evening shows since it was a New Year holiday today.

The Week 1 total at the Kannada box office stands at 32.35 crores. Take. a look at the day-wise breakdown of Max below:

Day 1: 8.7 crores

Day 2: 3.85 crores

Day 3: 4.7 crores

Day 4: 4.75 crores

Day 5: 5.65 crores

Day 6: 2.45 crores (revised)

(revised) Day 7: 2.25 crores

Total: 32.35 crores

Max vs UI Box Office

The sci-fi dystopian action film, UI, was declared the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2024 a few days ago. It has completed 12 days at the box office and garnered 30.33 crores (in all languages).

Here is the Week 1 comparison between Upendra & Kichcha Sudeep starrer (only in the Kannada language):

Max vs UI

Day 1: 8.70 crores vs 6.25 crores

vs Day 2: 3.85 crores vs 4.85 crores

vs Day 3: 4.70 crores vs 5.20 crores

vs Day 4: 4.75 crores vs 1.99 crores

vs Day 5: 5.65 crores vs 1.80 crores

vs Day 6: 2.45 crores vs 1.95 crores

vs Day 7: 2.25 crores vs 0.80 crores

vs Week 1: 32.35 crores vs 22.84 crores

Kichcha Sudeep’s film is leading the race by almost 41% higher collections in the first week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

