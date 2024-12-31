The Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tamil political crime film Viduthalai Part 2 was released with a lot of expectations on December 20, 2024. However, despite recovering its entire budget, it is witnessing an underwhelming run at the box office. Let us take a look at its box office performance on its 11th day.

Viduthalai Part 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11

On its 11th day, the day-wise collection of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer witnessed a drop of over 55.86%. The film earned a mere 64 lakhs on its 11th day, whereas it had earned 1.45 crores on its 10th day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 36.42 crores. At the same time, the gross collection of the movie comes to 42.97 crores. The film earned around 10 crores when it came to the overseas collection. The film’s worldwide collection now stands at 52.97 crores.

With a drastic decline in the day-wise collection of Viduthalai Part 2, it seems unlikely that the film will reach 60 crores. It would have been possible with a better word of mouth and a consistency in the collection. The film is also facing a major competition from other South releases like Marco, UI, and others.

However, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer did manage to recover its entire budget. The movie is mounted at a budget of 35 crores. With its current India net collection of 36.42 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) stands at 1.42 crores. This also results in the ROI percentage of Viduthalai Part 2 coming to 4.05%.

About The Movie

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, Viduthalai Part 2 also stars Soori, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Bhavani Sre in the lead roles. At the same time, the music has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The movie has been helmed by Vetrimaaran.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

