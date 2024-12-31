Kichcha Sudeep starrer Max is now the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2024. The action thriller directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa has surpassed Upendra’s UI at the Indian box office. Scroll below for the latest box office updates on day 6.

Passes the Monday test!

Despite strong competition from UI and Pushpa 2 (Kannada), among others, Kichcha Sudeep starrer maintained a good hold on day 6. As per Sacnilk, it made box office collections of 2.50 crores* net. It witnessed a drop of 46% compared to 3.85 crores earned on the first Friday.

It has remained on similar lines to UI, which minted 2.48 crores on day 6. The overall box office collection of Max at the Kannada box office stands at 30.15 crores after six days.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 8.7 crores

Day 2: 3.85 crores

Day 3: 4.7 crores

Day 4: 4.75 crores

Day 5: 5.65 crores

Day 6: 2.50 crores

Total: 30.15 crores

Emerges highest-grossing Kannada film of 2024

Max has left behind Upendra’s UI to become the highest-grossing Sandalwood film of 2024. Take a look at the top 10 below:

Max: 30.15 crores* (6 days) UI: 30.10 crores* (11 days) Bheema: 22.29 crores Bhairathi Ranagal: 19.99 crores Bagheera: 19.37 crores Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi: 18.83 crores Martin: 17.53 crores Yuva: 12.66 crores Pushpa 2: The Rule (Kannada): 7.62 crores Upadhyaksha: 6.92 crores

The difference between Max and UI is only 0.05 crores. It is to be seen whether Kichcha Sudeep starrer will continue its lead or if Upendra’s film will turn the tables in the coming days. Both the films will enjoy a boost today and tomorrow because of the New Year holiday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Baby John Worldwide Box Office (5 Days): It’s Doomsday For Varun Dhawan’s Film, Yet To Cross 50 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News