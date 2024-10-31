Martin, starring Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, was released amid huge expectations but failed to make any mark. Due to its over-the-top action scenes, the film did grab some limelight, but it was for negative reasons. With nothing working in favor, the Kannada magnum opus has tanked miserably at the Indian box office and wrapped up its journey even before completing a month in theatres. Keep reading for the complete collection report!

Directed by AP Arjun, the action thriller was released in theatres on October 11, 2024. Upon its release, the film received negative reviews, and it was brutally panned universally for Dhruva’s poor performance, dull VFX work, and CGI. Almost every department of the biggie was panned. Even among the ticket-buying audience, except for Dhruva’s fans, it received a big thumbs down.

In terms of start, Martin marked a decent arrival at the Indian box office, but with negative word-of-mouth coming in, the momentum got lost. After earning 6.30 crore on day 1, the film amassed 18.60 crore during the opening week. With no more takers after the first week, the magnum opus eventually wrapped up its theatrical run, earning only 22 crore net in India. Including taxes, it equals 25.96 crore gross.

Reportedly, Martin was made on a budget of a staggering 100 crore, and against such a cost, it earned just 22 crore in the domestic market. So, if calculated, the film suffered a box office deficit of 78 crore, and it qualifies to be called a mega-disaster.

Meanwhile, the magnum opus also featured Vaibhavi Shandilya, Achyuth Kumar, Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, and others in key roles. After such a blow to the Kannada film industry, all eyes are now set on how Bagheera performs.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

