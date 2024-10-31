Diwali will witness a huge box office clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. Advance booking has commenced full-fledged, and the competition is at full throttle in national chains. There is definitely one leading the race against another. But Kartik Aaryan and Ajay Devgn are far from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Scroll below for more details!

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is the Avengers of Cop universe, a multi-starrer affair fans have been eager to witness. On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marks the return of Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, along with Vidya Balan as Manjulika. Both franchises are super-successful, and now, everything depends on word-of-mouth.

Advance Booking at National Chains

As per Nishit Shaw, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has truly set the stage on fire. Anees Bazmee’s directorial has sold a whopping 85,000 tickets across national chains. Ajay Devgn led Singham Again is also neck-to-neck with 82,000 ticket sales nationwide. The cop drama was a commercial potboiler and expected to take a comfortable lead, but the current trends are surprising!

Better than Fighter

Both the Diwali releases have clocked in better advance bookings than Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, which sold around 74,000 tickets at national chains. There are still 24 hours to go, but the gap is quite far from the next target, Gadar 2 (150K).

Jawan remains unbeatable

Shah Rukh Khan knocked it out of the park with Jawan, highest-grossing Bollywood film in all languages. The early trends were supremely impressive as it sold 371K tickets in advance booking alone. This is about 336% higher than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Live Pre-Sales Earnings

As you read this article, Singham Again has made advance booking sales of 8.04 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is getting close to the double-digit score with 9.16 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) already in the kitty.

