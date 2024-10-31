There are only 24 hours to go for our Diwali treats by Rohit Shetty! Singham Again is all set for the big release tomorrow, and advance booking has finally commenced fully. In a surprising turn of events, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is leading the race against Ajay Devgn starrer by a considerable margin. Scroll below for the latest box office update.

Singham Again is the fifth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Touted to be the Avengers of Cop universe, the cast has gotten bigger than ever. Apart from Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Jackie Shroff, and Dayanand Shetty will feature in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone will be introduced as Lady Singham alongside Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. Salman Khan also makes a special appearance as Chulbul Pandey.

Advance Booking Update

As of 10 AM today, Singham Again has made advance booking sales of 7.67 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). It has witnessed a staggering growth of 218% in the last 24 hours. But there’s also been a significant increase in screen count. From 5.8K shows until Wednesday, Ajay Devgn starrer is now enjoying pre-sales from 11K+ shows.

Maharashtra continues to lead the advance booking with contributions of 2.2 crores gross alone. It is followed by Gujarat (1.29 crores gross), Delhi (1.06 crores gross), and Uttar Pradesh (60 lacs), among others. Over 24,000 tickets have been sold so far.

Set to surpass Fighter!

Hrithik Roshan led Fighter made pre-sales of 8.60 crores gross in India. Ajay Devgn starrer only needs 1 crore more into the kitty to achieve that milestone. There are still 24 hours to go, which means that the mark will be crossed comfortably. It is to be seen how far it goes beyond it.

Trend against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Interestingly, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has around 25% lesser screen count than Singham Again. Despite that, the horror-comedy flick is witnessing better advance booking sales as it has added 8.8 crores gross to the kitty.

These last few hours remain highly crucial and will decide which biggie ultimately dominates the other in pre-sales!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

