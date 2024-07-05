Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been slowly picking up pace, but the reality show has not been getting as much buzz as the previous seasons. In fact, at the start of the season, some of the ex-contestants even took a dig at the show for choosing anyone as a contestant.

Now Bigg Boss 4 winner Shweta Tiwari has also commented on the quality of the reality show and made some brutal remarks against the new seasons of the show. For the unversed, the reality show that earlier used to host celebs, is hosting a mix lot along with influencers for the OTT season.

Reacting to the recent seasons of Bigg Boss, the winner of season 4 said, “It’s a very loud show. During my time, they used to take celebrities. Aise koi bhi nahi jata tha. We were told that people want to see how celebrities live like in their real day-to-day life. They wanted to see our real personality.”

Well, it is not only Shweta Tiwari, even the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3 have looked down on the show in the recent episodes. Contestant Ranvir Shorey on the very first day said, “Kaam hota to yahan thodi na baitha hota.”

Meanwhile, recently, rapper Naezy was seen confessing on the show that he did not want to come since the show is looked down upon by his friends and community in particular. So, he did not want to participate and get looked down upon as well.

Many years ago, one of the contestants, Deepak Thakur, also talked about how his mentor, Anurag Kashyap, who gave him a break in Gangs Of Wasseypur, was furious with the singer for participating in Bigg Boss 12. Deepak later participated in another reality show, Ace of Space, as well.

Currently, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is hosting influencers Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari, Sana Sultan Khan & actors Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul along with journalist Deepak Chaurasia and Tarot Card Reader Munisha Khatwani.

