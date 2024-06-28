Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been gaining its viewership slowly and steadily! The show that opened with 4.5 million views on the premiere day itself has now taken over Salman Khan’s BB OTT Season 2, which was won by Elvish Yadav! Salman’s season of OTT started slower than Anil Kapoor’s!

BB OTT 3 Week 1 Verdict

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been streaming for one week, and now, the viewership numbers for the first three days are out. These three days have garnered 5.3 million views on Jio Cinema, which is a huge number.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 in three days garnered only 2.4 million views after he welcomed Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and others on the digital version of the much-loved reality show.

120% Higher Views

Anil Kapoor’s Bigg Boss OTT 3 has garnered 120% higher views than Salman Khan’s season at the same point, with the same number of episodes. However, it would be interesting to see if Anil Kapoor’s season reaches the final number of Salman Khan’s season, which has a huge 2450 million views over eight weeks.

Much Lower Than Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp!

In the first three days, Bigg Boss OTT 3 has garnered much less than Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp garnered in the first 48 hours! According to reports, Kangana’s digital reality show, streamed on MX Player, garnered 15 million views in the first 48 hours.

Bigg Boss Premiere Views

Bigg OTT 3 has already garnered a viewership of 4.5 million in its premiere episode. Anil Kapoor has welcomed Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik and his two wives, Sana Makbul Khan, Sana Sultan Khan, Vishal Pandey, Lavkesh Kataria, Deepak Chaurasia and others on the premiere episode.

The show has already witnessed its first eviction in the first week, with boxer Neeraj Goyat taking an exit after being voted out.

