Junaid Khan’s OTT debut has finally started getting some good visibility on the internet but after the film aimed to arrive in a hush hushed tone initially and got stayed, then fought and again released on Netflix, it has not managed to create good buzz in the first week itself!

Maharaj OTT Verdict Week 1

In the first week of its debut on Netflix, Maharaj failed to enter the global top 10 charts on Netflix. This in turn means that the the Yashraj film failed to garner even 1.1 million views on Netflix in the first week. Lohusa took 10th place on the global list with 1.1 million views.

This clearly means that Maharaj has garnered at least less than 1.1 million views since it could not secure a spot in the top 10 list of the non-English films trending on Netflix globally.

At Least 50% Less Than Laapataa Ladies

In the first week since Junaid Khan‘s debut film starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari has garnered less than 1.1 million views, it has also registered at least 50% fewer views when compared to Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, which also starred newcomers. Laapataa Ladies, in the first week, earned 2.2 million on Netflix.

Here is a list of all the Hindi films released on Netflix and their views in the first week itself, ranked from highest to lowest.

Animal: 6.2 Million Fighter: 5.9 Million Crew: 5.4 Million Dunki: 4.9 Million Shaitaan: 3.2 Million Murder Mubarak: 3.1 Million Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 2.9 Million Bhakshak: 2.4 Million Amar Singh Chamkila: 2.4 Million Laapata Ladies: 2.2 Million Article 370: 2.1 Million Salaar (Hindi): 1.6 Million Merry Christmas: 1.2 Million All India Rank: 1.1 Million Guntur Kaaram (Hindi): 1.1 Million

Will Maharaj Fare Well?

It is yet to be seen that with the low response and mixed reactions, will Maharaj fare well on Netflix in terms of viewership in the second week itself.

Stays Below Gangs Of Godavari, BMCM In India

In India, with less than 1.1 million views, Maharaj stayed below Gangs of Godavari was at number 2 in its second week, and Akshay Kumar – Tiger Shroff‘s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is trending at number 1 for the third week. Hopefully, Junaid Khan’s Maharaj picks up well this week.

