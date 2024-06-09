There has been a lot of anticipation about the release of Junaid Khan‘s debut film Maharaj on Netflix. While the debut of Star Kids gets more attention from the fans and audiences, this particular one has been flying under the radar. For the unversed, Junaid is the elder son of Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan. Even though there is a general assumption that it is easier for star kids to make their debuts in the industry, A recent report has surprised the fans and us. Apparently, he was rejected seven times before he signed his debut film.

Not many people outside the industry know that Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid, has been involved in the acting world for quite some time. After studying dramatics for three years and graduating, Junaid spent a few years refining his skills in theatre. But he didn’t stop there. Since 2017, alongside his theatre work, Junaid has been actively seeking opportunities in the film industry.

An industry insider shared, “Junaid auditioned extensively but faced a lot of rejections, even from his father’s production, Laal Singh Chaddha. Despite seven major rejections, the producer of his upcoming film noticed one of Junaid’s old audition tapes and invited him to audition, though it came with certain conditions.”

Filming for this movie started in February 2021 and wrapped up within eight months. Since then, Junaid has been eagerly awaiting its release.

Junaid Khan is now ready to make his Bollywood debut with the Netflix film Maharaj, backed by Yash Raj Films and set to release on June 14.

The synopsis reads, “It’s 1862 when India had just three universities, Rabindranath Tagore was a year old, and the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 still fueled the fight for independence. One man boldly stands amid these events in a historic legal battle. Maharaj brings this true story to light over 160 years later.”

Other than Maharaj, Junaid Khan has signed on to two more films. One is a project with Sai Pallavi, and the other is with Khushi Kapoor. A source near Junaid mentioned that he will be filming extensively for his upcoming project with Khushi Kapoor. The source added, “It will be interesting to see the two actors sharing screen space for the first time and showcasing their talent.”

Maharaj, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh, and Shalini Pandey, is inspired by the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case. The film centers on a religious leader who sued a newspaper for accusing him of inappropriate relationships with his female followers. Junaid plays a journalist in the movie.

