Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is all set to make his acting debut with Siddharth P Malhotra’s film Maharaja, which is produced by Yashraj Films. The star kid was clicked at a restaurant with his father and sister, Ira Khan, today, but he looked unrecognizable.

Junaid was seen in a black shirt with grey pants and wore spectacles as he went on an outing with his family. He was also seen sporting a moustache. Pictures and videos of Junaid with his family have started making rounds on social media. The star kid seem to have lost a lot of weight and looked unrecognizable in pictures.

Take a look at the picture of Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan and Ira below:

Recently, Ira shared a throwback picture with her brother Junaid Khan in which she can be seen on her knees offering a bouquet of flowers to her brother. She captioned the picture, “Junnuu! This wasn’t his first play or his first show or our first play together but.. today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture. He’s been acting for a few years now but it’s still new for me. He even acted my play so I should be over it… but I’ve been his younger sister longer than any of the other things.”

In the post, Ira then called Junaid Khan irritating for not telling her anything about the film. She continued, “His professionalism is unparalleled. I’m super excited for him. Can’t wait till he blows everyone away. And irritates them a little with his properness (HE REFUSES TO TELL ME ANYTHING ABOUT THE FILM. SO IRRITATING. I WANT INSIDE SCOOP) and then I can go to set and embarrass and trouble him #proud #excited #bigbrother #firstday #shoot (sic)!”

What do you think about Junaid Khan’s physical transformation? Let us know in the comments.

