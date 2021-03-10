Salman Khan is one of the most popular stars of Bollywood with a fan following larger than one can imagine. Popularly known as Bhaijaan by his fans, he has delivered some blockbuster films like Dabangg, Wanted, Kick, Tiger, and many others.

Advertisement

Being one of the bankable stars of Bollywood, the 55-year-old actor is also known for having one of the most luxurious car collections. Although he is seen pampering his horses during the lockdown, some magnificent beasts wait for him to be back in his garage!

So let’s take a look at the luxurious car collection of Bollywood’s bhaijaan!

Audi RS7

Advertisement

Salman Khan is one of the first people to buy the RS7 in India when it first made its debut in 2014. The German car manufacturer’s flagship sports car comes with 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that generates 555bhp and 700 Nm torque! The 2014 version of the car has the ability to do a 0-100 sprint in 3.9 seconds and was electronically limited to a top speed of 250kmph. The car is worth Rs. 1.94 Crore.

Mercedes Benz GL-Class

The luxurious 7-seater SUV from Mercedes has got a huge cabin such that adults can fit into the third row as well! He is often seen in this luxurious car which is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 258 Bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. Mercedes-Benz GL-Class car price begins at Rs 79.78 Lakh.

Range Rover Vogue

Salman Khan seems to an absolute Range Rover fan as he had owned previous generations of this SUV too! The luxury SUV was a gift to him from his mother. The car comes in 3.0-litre V6 diesel, a 4.4-litre V8 diesel engine and a 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine but we are not sure which one Dabangg star owns.

Mercedes Benz GLE 43 AMG

Salman Khan got the luxury SUV as a gift from Shah Rukh Khan. The GLE 43 AMG is another car the Radhe actor uses quite often. It is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine that produces a maximum power of 362 bhp and 520 Nm. The power is transferred to the wheels through a 9-speed automatic transmission. The actor also once owned BMW X6 which is a rival of the GLE 43 AMG.

Audi A8 L

Salman owns the previous-generation A8 but he does not use it very often. The German marque’s flagship sedan comes in various engine configurations including a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine and a 4.2-litre V8 petrol engine. However, we do not have concrete information on the variant owned by the star.

Must Read: When Govinda’s Cameo From Jagga Jasoos Went Missing & Ranbir Kapoor Has To Apologise: “It’s Our Fault, Anurag Basu & Mine”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube