Salman Khan is the epitome of muscularity in Bollywood. In fact, after Dharmendra, he’s the one who has inspired the lives of most. Be it film stars or fans, the star has influenced the lifestyle of many for a good reason. Thanks to his trademark of flaunting evergreen physique, he has made many youngsters to hit the gym. In a long career, Salman has hardly risked his physique for any role, until Sultan came his way.

Yes, it was Sultan which was a ride of discomfort for Salman. It wasn’t just a one way – either bulking up or losing the weight, but it was a mixture of both that depicted a story of an Akhaada wrestler to an MMA wrestler.

As we all know, MMA isn’t just about the size but it’s more about moving briskly and stamina. Initially, Salman Khan had to gain weight to play pehelwaan and then cut down extra kilos to shoot the other part of Sultan. Speaking on whether his drastic transformation is harming the body, the actor had said, “Of course, it does. But I am doing it in a healthy way. Earlier, I used to work out differently, now my workout is aimed towards making me strong,” as DNA reported.

For Sultan, Salman Khan had put on 15-18 kilograms of muscle weight. Salman did it in the right way, but he had described it as a painful experience. “The weight I need to put on is of the muscular kind. It’s got nothing to do with diet. I eat correctly — I have my protein, chicken and fish. I need to train harder and be focussed,” as quoted by him.

To get into MMA wrestler’s skin, Salman had adopted a 4-hours special workout that followed by his usual weight training. In order to achieve brisk movements and flexibility, he had included kick training and much more in his schedule.

“I am learning how to grapple, the floor work (important for fighters), how to kick and how to get kicked! It’s not that we cannot do what they (fighters) do, but they have been doing it for so many years, they do it with ease. I need to get that ease, the flexibility, power and quickness in me. I do about three-four kicks every day, but have to increase it to 150-200 kicks,” as said by Salman.

