Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, the one person who was the most affected by his death was non-other than his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. She has gone through a lot since last year, and we all have witnessed that. Social media too became a negative space for her so much that she decided to keep herself away from it. But it looks like the diva is back with a bang.

The Jalebi actress had last posted on her Instagram on August 27, 2020. Today on International Women’s Day, the actress has made a comeback on the social media platform with a strong post. Keep scrolling further to check it out.

March 8 is a special day for all women across the world. The day is here to celebrate all women, to listen to their stories of struggle, and cherish their journeys and fights. Well, Rhea Chakraborty chose the perfect day to make a comeback on Instagram. She posted a picture of her holding her mother Sandhya Chakraborty’s hands.

Rhea Chakraborty wrote, “Happy Women’s Day to us… Maa and me .. together forever … my strength, my faith, my fortitude – my Maa #love #faith #fortitude #strength #mother #womenwhoinspire #womenempowerment.” Check out the post below:

We are sure that she must have found her strength in her mother during her difficult times, and this picture is proof. Well, non of us can figure out what the actress and her family must have gone through during the last few months. We hope that now the actress is here to stay!

Meanwhile, in the SSR death case, 33 people have been named on the charge sheet. Among those who are mentioned in the charge sheet includes Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

What do you have to say about Rhea’s post on Instagram? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

