Sushant Singh Rajput’s death may be history now, but his family and fans are still fighting for justice. In the recent update, we hear that the Narcotics Control Bureau will be filing a charge sheet in the drugs case in connection to SSR drugs.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. The case is still very much on, and NCB is not ready to take a step down. Keep reading further to get all the details you need to know about the same.

According to reports in The Times Of India, Narcotics Control Bureau chief Sameer Wankhede has confirmed that the charge sheet will be filed on Friday in the Special NDPS court. The reports further state that Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others are accused in this case. Check out the tweet below:

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau to file charge sheet in Sushant Singh Rajput related drug case in Special NDPS court today. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and others are accused in the case — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2021

Advertisement

For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty has been in trouble ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. In September 2020, the Jalebi actress was arrested by the NCB in connection to the drugs case and was let out on bail a month later.

According to sources, Rhea has been named in this charge sheet. If she is found guilty, then maybe she will have to face further consequences. Only time will tell what is kept in store for her and her brother.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment in June last year. The probe into his untimely demise led to a drugs case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had reportedly shared several chats from Rhea and Showik’s phone with the NCB, which involved the mention of drugs. This led to the involvement of the NCB, and a drugs angle was being probed. Since then, many actors from the industry have been interrogated by the NCB, including big names like Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone. Rakul Preet Singh and others.

Let’s see what will happen next in the SSR case.

Must Read: Neha Kakkar Looks Bomb In A Shimmer Saree, Rohanpreet Singh Goes ‘Uff’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube