Neha Kakkar has totally seen an upward graph in her fashion game over the years. Even her wedding attires were the talk of the town. The diva is currently a part of Indian Idol 12 and comes up with looks that leave many jaw-dropped. The recent one is yet another proof and this time, she’s even left her husband Rohanpreet Singh swooned! Read on for all the details.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot last year in November. The couple met on the sets of their collaboration Nehu Da Vyah and fell in love pretty soon. Just within a span of two months, they decided to spend the rest of their lives with each other. The duo time and again share couple goals with their massive fan base on social media.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Neha Kakkar took to Instagram and shared her glamorous avatar. She could be seen flaunting her toned figure in a shimmery blue saree, with a velvet blouse. She paired it up with silver earrings, a bindi and wavy hair. The string of photographs even witnessed husband Rohanpreet Singh dressed in a stylish black and white pantsuit.

One cannot deny the fact that both Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh looked dashing. It would be really difficult to pick one out of them both. However, Rohan made it way easier for fans as he swooned over his ladylove in the comments section.

The Ex Calling singer commented, “Ufffff HOTNESS!!!!!” Many fans too stormed the comment section with love and praises for the pair.

“NehuPreet Jodi best…,” wrote a fan.

Another wrote, “Cutest couple.”

A fan commented, “I really love all but most hot on is 1st..and most cutest one is 4..”

Check out the post shared by Neha Kakkar below:

Must Read: When Brad Pitt Reacted To Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Being Compared With Him & Angelina Jolie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube