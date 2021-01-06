Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh are clearly one of the most adorable and hugely popular couples in Bollywood. Ever since the two got married in October, they have been the talk of Tinseltown for some or the other reason. Recently, the couple appeared on Indian Idol 12 and their chemistry is now making the headlines.

Neha shared a cute video on her Instagram and captioned it, “He Made me Cry 🥺♥️ Lucky Me 🥰😇 God bless you @rohanpreetsingh 🥺🙏🏼 There’s No one like You! 🤴🏻 Best Life Partner! ♥️🙌🏼😇🙏🏼 #NehuPreet”

Rohanpreet Singh recalls seeing wife Neha Kakkar for the first time and said, “I was tying my turban in Chandigarh, when I got a call from her management. They asked if I wanted to participate as a co-artiste in her new song. I said ‘do you have to ask!’”

Rohan continued and said, “I remember entering the room and Nehu was sitting there, and she turned around to see me. That was the moment that changed my life.” Even judges Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya couldn’t help but gush over the couple sharing such adorable gestures for each other.

Talking further, Rohanpreet Singh added, “I tell her that she’s God’s favourite child. She wrote that song (Nehu Ka Vyah), but she also wrote my destiny. My family always used to ask if I’d ever appear on a platform such as this, and look at me now mom, because of Nehu, I’m finally here.” Himesh stood up and gave a standing ovation to the couple after listening to this.

Neha Kakkar also recently told designer Anita Dongre how she had fallen for Rohan and said, “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he was the one for me.”

Aren’t these two absolute cuties?

What are your thoughts on Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh’s PDA? Tell us in the comments below.

