Sara Ali Khan has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty. She was recently seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1. Despite a mixed response, the David Dhawan film achieved a huge feat with multiple wins in the OTT world. Her next is alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the form of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. Read on for some exclusive details!

Koimoi recently spoke to Sara Ali Khan and spoke in length on multiple topics. From her take on father Saif Ali Khan spending more time with Taimur to Coolie No 1 releasing in the digital world, she was candid as ever. The latest scoop adding to the list are her revelations on Atrangi Re.

Talking about the Aanand L Rai film, Sara Ali Khan began, “Atrangi Re is a dream come true. I’ve become an actor because I like versatility. Sitting in Delhi, shooting these emotionally intense, romantic, dramatic, loving scenes with Aanandji (Aanand L Rai). While on the sets, I saw Husn Hai Suhana, Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha and other promos releasing. It’s a running joke on my sets where all my ADs are like, ‘is this really you? Because it doesn’t look like you.’ There’s one side I’m in a golden dress and long hair. On the other hand, I have kohl in my eyes and doing scenes. This is a very different world. I feel very lucky that known and big directors like Aanand L Rai and David Dhawan are entrusting me with such different and challenging roles.”

Many know that it was Sara Ali Khan who had approached Rohit Shetty to be a part of Simmba. Does Atrangi Re have any interesting backstory too? Asked how she bagged the film, “Aanand Ji reached out to me. He told me he would like me to do a film with him. He told me one line of the film actually. There was no script, no nothing just one-liner that he gave me. I just said, ‘If you really want me to be a part of this film, I would be more than happy. Let’s start today. That was about it,” revealed Sara.

Well, we’re excited to see what’s in store for fans. Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush is expected to be a blockbuster at the box office!

