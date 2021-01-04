Sara Ali Khan is one of the most successful gen Z actresses in the Bollywood industry. The 25-year-old actress debuted with Kedarnath back in 2018 and immediately became audiences favourite with her honest, candid and peppy conversations.

Advertisement

But besides her candid conversations what we love the most about her is the wardrobe. If there’s one person I would want to steal ethnic wear from, has to be the Coolie No. 1 actress.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan is the granddaughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and if there’s anything that she has inherited from her grandparents is the royalty in the way the young actress dresses up and talks.

Today, we are going to talk about 5 times when Sara’s outfit’s have screamed royalty.

Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan wore this Manish Malhotra suit on Diwali this year and looked elegant as ever. The colour combination of the suit itself was so royal that we couldn’t take our eyes off of her.

The Coolie No. 1 actress paired her purple coloured suit with a heavy golden dupatta which was embroidered on the edges and accessorised the look with heavy earrings and matching juttis. Sara kept her makeup subtle with bold eyes.

I’m personally a huge fan of gharara’s. There’s nothing more beautiful than a well-stitched gharara, I tell you. Sara Ali Khan wore this beautiful white gharara while promoting her film Love Aajkal.

We all know Sara’s love for white colour and hence she chose to style her gharara with just earrings and matching bangles. Her gharara suit had neon yellow and pink at the edges of her dupatta and pants and looked fashionable as ever.

The Kedarnath actress wore a magnificent bottle green and golden lehenga and shared the pictures on her Instagram handle.

Sara Ali Khan paired her lehenga with heavy chandbali earrings and a Maang Teeka. She kept her hair with half parted braid updo and smokey eyes.

If only looks could kill, we would be dead by now. Sara wore this beautiful Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga to walk the ramp for the very first time and that ‘Aadab’ just won our hearts.

It was a heavy silver embellished lehenga with intricate embroidery and Sara Ali Khan looked nothing short of a goddess in the same. To complement the look, the Coolie No. 1 actress opted for bold smokey eyes and nude lips and gave voluminous tousled curls to her open tresses.

Sara wore this outfit on the trailer release of Kedarnath back in 2018 and this was indeed a Cinderella moment for her.

The lehenga was designed by Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla and the actress is one of her biggest muses of all time. Sara Ali Khan is often spotted in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfits and she paired the outfit with pearl earrings and a statement ring.

Doesn’t Sara Ali Khan’s Nawabi outfits scream royalty in these pictures? Tell us your favourite look from the above-mentioned list.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Aditya Chopra Ousted Akshay Kumar Starrer Prithviraj Director Over This Reason?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube