Anil Kapoor has been making headlines and how. From promoting his recent Netflix release AK vs AK to his fitness regime at this age, the Beta actor never misses a chance to steal the limelight. Recently, the 64-year-old appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and almost confirmed that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are dating.

Anil and Disha recently worked together in Malang and that’s how the senior actor kind of spilled the beans on her personal life.

During his conversation with Kapil Sharma, the host asked Anil Kapoor if he would want to steal the diet plan of any Bollywood actor. To which the AK vs AK actor replied and took Tiger Shroff’s name and revealed that they haven’t worked together yet. Lekin uski jo woh hai na (But his girl) Disha Patani, I have stolen her diet,” Anil concluded.

Back in August 2019, during a Q&A session with fans, Tiger was asked by a fan if he was dating Disha, to which the Baaghi actor replied, “Meri aukaat nhi hai (I am not worthy of it).”

And while promoting Bharat, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Malang actress was asked, “Why don’t you both accept your relationship? People love you both as a couple.”

To which Disha Patani replied, “I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him. Now I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed… but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice.”

Well, we are glad, at least fans got some clarity about one of the most talked-about Bollywood couples. This would definitely come as a breather to Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff fans.

