Bollywood is a world of possibilities where anything can happen anytime. Well, today we are only talking about the dating life of celebrities. Often fans are surprised to see two actors chilling together who they never thought had any connection. The two actors we are talking about here are Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Kartik and Janhvi sparked fresh rumours when they were snapped at the Mumbai airport on the first day of the year as they left the city. While Kartik flew solo, Janhvi was accompanied by her sister Khushi Kapoor. Their airport arrival definitely left fans wondering if something has been brewing between the two. While it was unclear where the actors were headed, it is now confirmed that they are holidaying in Goa. Want to know how? Well, then continue reading further.

Fans on the beaches of Goa spotted Kartik Aaryan as he enjoyed a meal in the sunshine state. The actor’s photos with his fans were quick to make it to social media as he smiled happily for some selfies. While that was exciting enough for fans, Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor’s photo surfaced on the Internet.

Shared by an Instagram handle Favela Goa, the photo shows Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor twinning in white for their meal outing. In the photo, the actors can be seen posing for the camera inside the restaurant. Kartik and Janhvi’s fans were quick enough to take note. Check out the pictures below:

#KartikAaryan @TheAaryanKartik

Photos of Kartik Aaryan with fans spotted in Antares Restaurant in Goa yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PflHfrkN7I — Kartik Aaryan News (@KartikAaryaNews) January 4, 2021

Both Janhvi and Kartik can be seen wearing a white top, and they look extra comfortable in each other’s company. Now does this mean that there is something brewing between Kartik and Janhvi? Has Kartik moved on from Sara? Well, a lot of questions must be popping up in all your heads, but all we can do is wait till we get any confirmation.

Anyway, how do you like Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor’s pair? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

