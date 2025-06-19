If there is one movie that has gotten us all pumped up and is making sure that the Valentine’s Day fever comes early, it is the Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures offering, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday promises to be a unique love story that is a fine blend of visual grandeur and emotional depth. Now, a new BTS video from the set of the film is making our excitement level soar high even higher.

Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday Groove To Dheeme Dheeme

As Ananya Panday wrapped her Croatia schedule for the movie, she shook a leg with Kartik Aaryan, celebrating a successful wrap to the film’s schedule. And guess what made it all the more special? The duo decided to groove to their song “Dheeme Dheeme” from the 2019 film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. This was nostalgia personified as fans were reminded of their adorable chemistry as Chintu and Tapasya from the film.

Fans Are Rooting For Rumi And Ray To Set The Big Screen On Fire

No sooner was the video of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday dropped than it was quick to set the internet on fire. Fans were left rooting for their characters Rumi and Ray to set the big screen on fire with their infectious chemistry in the film. While one fan stated, “The chaotic bond between them is so cute.” While another user said, “Need my life to be as smooth as their moves.” A fan went on to add, “Ananya telling Kartik she did the step correctly after 6 years will never not be funny.”

Talking about the film, it has been directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film has been bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Manah Pictures. It will be released on February 13, 2026.

