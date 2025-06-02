The wait is over! All of you rom-com enthusiasts, get ready for the wildest and the most romantic journey of your life as Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures’ upcoming offering, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, is all set to brighten up your Valentine’s Day next year. That’s right, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are all set to collaborate for the much-awaited rom-com, and their infectious pairing has already set the internet on fire. The film will be helmed by Sameer Vidwans.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’s release date is out now!

The Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer is all set to witness a Valentine’s Day release next year. The movie will be released on February 13, 2026. Well, now you already know your plans for next year’s Valentine’s Day.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday set the internet on fire

Not only this, but the makers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also set the social media on fire as Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday gave a glimpse of their fiery chemistry. Staying true to the film’s theme, the duo can be stealing a kiss while hiding behind a passport. While Kartik looks suave in a floral-printed peach-colored tee, Ananya looks like sunshine in a checkered sleeveless summer dress. Take a look at the same below.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri marks the second collaboration of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday after Pati Patni Aur Woh. The netizens also started pouring their love for the duo. One of the fans stated, “Chemistry Is Chemistryyyingg.” Another also reacted, saying, “The iconic duo is back in town.”

The song’s background score is also taking over Instagram reels. Kartik Aaryan’s collaboration with Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures promises to be a visual delight for all romance enthusiasts. The chemistry of Ananya Panday with Aaryan is the cherry on the cake.

