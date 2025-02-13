It is not a hidden fact that social media sensation Orry’s popularity knows no bounds. He has also made cameo appearances in some popular OTT series, which also includes Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae. He played himself on the show and was shown to be impressed with Bae’s stronghold on social media. However, in a podcast last year, he revealed that despite sharing a close bond with him, Ananya was not too pleased with his presence on the show.

Yes, you heard that right! In an episode of Aleena Dissects, Orry recalled Ananya Panday being ‘mean and jealous’ because of him being a part of Call Me Bae. He furthermore said that they had a bad fallout because of the same but managed to patch up later. He said, “It was during Call Me Bae that we had a very, very, very big fallout, and then we patched up, but it was a very big fallout.”

However, Orry did admit that he felt he was on the right track because a senior actress like Ananya Panday was insecure about him being a part of Call Me Bae. He further added, “Yes, Yes. She was jealous and insecure that I was going to be on the show. She passed on some really mean comments to me. And I was like, if Ananya Panday is threatened by my presence on set, then surely I am on the right track. Because such a senior actor….to me she is a senior actor, she is the lead actor on the set, she could have me removed from the show, and she is threatened by my presence, then surely I am doing something right. She was not happy with me on the set.”

Well, it seems like this incident did not leave any rough patch on Orry and Ananya Panday’s friendship. Apart from, Call Me Bae, Orry was also seen in a cameo appearance in Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. He also had a special episode dedicated to him in Koffee With Karan 8.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Siddharth Malhotra Proposed To Kiara Advani In Rome—With A Shershah Dialogue!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News