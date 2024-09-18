Leading sports and athleisure wear brand Puma is all set to treat fans with a birthday bash. The hype is sky-high, and celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Mary Kom will be joining the celebrations. It looks like social media sensation Orry wants to be a part of the grand event, but there’s something huge cooking!

For those unaware, Puma is celebrating its 76th birthday. As part of the celebrations, the brand will offer customers an extra 25% off between September 19 and 24, 2024. The big announcement was made via an Instagram video as brand ambassadors Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Mary Kom, and Kareena Kapoor Khan were given an invite.

What caught eyeballs was a comment by Orry that read, “VIRAT ???!! BEBO ?!?!? MARY KOM ???!!!😱😱 Only name needed now is ORRY. I will also come.” Unfortunately, Puma responded, “You are not invited”

It looks like Orry just got PUMA’d! In a twist no one saw coming, Orry was left off the guest list for PUMA’s glitzy 76th birthday celebration. The influencer didn’t take it lying down, though. Orry’s sarcastic comments on PUMA’s post had everyone buzzing. But PUMA’s snappy clapback—”We didn’t send you an invite”—has us wondering, what’s the deal? Is this just some friendly shade?

We sense a big collaboration! Let’s wait for the big announcement tomorrow.

Must Read: Disha Patani Sets The Mood For Fall Fashion In A Backless Maroon Ensemble & Her Arousing Looks!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News