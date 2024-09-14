Michael Keaton is an accomplished Hollywood actor with an exemplary filmography. He is best known for playing Beetlegeuse in the Beetlejuice film series and Batman and the Vulture in the MCU. The actor has been in the industry for about four decades, playing big, small, and every kind of role; with that, the actor has accumulated a great amount of wealth in his long career. He has many more milestones to touch. Keep scrolling for the deets.

About him & his early work-

Keaton was born as Michael John Douglas at Ohio Valley Hospital on September 5, 1951; this month, he turned seventy-three years old. He is the youngest of the seven children. He graduated from the Kent State University. He began his career on TV in the Pittsburg public television programs Where the Heart Is and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

After moving from Pittsburg to Los Angeles, Michael decided to use a stage name, as there was already an actor named Michael Douglas and a daytime host named Mike Douglas. He changed his name to Michael Keaton. He made his film debut in a minor non-speaking role in Joan Rivers’ movie Rabbit Test. He gained recognition with movies including Night Shift, Mr Mom, and Beetlejuice. Michael achieved stardom as Batman.

Michael Keaton won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor and a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Birdman. He then appeared as the Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Keaton reprised his role as the Batman in 2023’s The Flash. He also reprised his role as Beetlegeuse in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which was released a few days back.

His Salary & Earnings –

According to Parade, in the 1980s, the Beetlejuice 2 star earned somewhere between $10 million and $20 million per movie. Currently, he charges between $5 million and $12 million per project. He was reportedly paid about $2 million for Warner Bros’ shelved project Batgirl. However, it varies from project to project based on appearances and other factors.

Michael Keaton was paid $12 million for his role as Adrian Toomes, aka the Vulture, in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Real Estate –

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Keaton bought a large home in 1987 on a half-acre land in LA’s Pacific Palisades area, and he reportedly still owns it. He bought a home in Santa Barbara, California, for $1.5 million in 1989 and sold it in 2011 for $3.1 million. In, he purchased a property in Santa Barbara for $5 million. In 2018, he put a 20-acre ranch estate in Summerland on the market for $8.7 million.

His Net Worth-

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Michael Keaton has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

On the professional front, his film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, also starring Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, and Monica Belucci, was released on September 6. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the film has already grossed $172.60 million globally.

