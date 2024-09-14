James McAvoy starrer Speak No Evil arrived at the cinemas yesterday, and it is looking to open with positive numbers at the US box office. The Thursday preview numbers are in, and based on that, it is eyeing a north of $10 million debut weekend in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is a psychological horror drama by James Watkins and a remake of the 2022 Danish film of the same name. It features James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, Alix West Lefler, Dan Hough, and Scoot McNairy. The movie produced by Blumhouse Productions had an estimated production budget of $15 million. Watkins is known for horror films, including The Woman in Back and Eden Lake. The movie has received positive reviews from critics and has been certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 86% score on Tomatometer. The audience is also enjoying the horror flick, and it has been rated 85% on Popcornmeter.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, James McAvoy’s R-rated horror flick collected a decent $1.3 million on Thursday previews at the North American box office. Compared to the other movies that came out of Blumhouse Productions in 2024, Speak No Evil is on par with Talk To Me and above Thanksgiving, The Menu, Abigail, The Watchers’ $1 million, and Violent Night’s $1.1 million. It is only under Night Swim’s $1.5 million previews.

The report further stated that Speak No Evil could earn $10 million—$13 million on its debut weekend. It is expected to recover a significant amount of its $15 million production budget during the opening weekend only.

More about Speak No Evil –

The film’s synopsis states, “A family gets invited to spend a whole weekend in a lonely home in the countryside, but as the weekend progresses, they’ll soon realize that the family who invited them has a dark side laying inside them.”

James McAvoy-led horror thriller premiered at the DGA Theater in New York City on September 9 and was released in the US on September 13.

