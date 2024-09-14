Borderlands, starring Cate Blanchett and based on the video game series, is one of the films with a disappointing run at the box office. It has reportedly concluded its box office run with a depressing collection of several million less than its production budget. Scroll below for the deets.

About Borderlands –

It was co-written and directed by Eli Roth, and Cate starred as Lillith. The movie had an ensemble cast that included Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramirez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Despite the big names, the film failed to deliver and fell flat at the box office, especially amid big releases such as Deadpool & Wolverine, It Ends With Us, Alien: Romulus, and a few more.

Borderlands is about Lillith, an infamous treasure hunter with a mysterious past, who reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of Atlas, the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. She forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits—Roland, once a highly respected soldier, but now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina, a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg, Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis, the scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap, a persistent wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The universe’s fate could be in their hands—but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.

Borderlands Box Office & Budget –

According to Variety’s report [via in.ign.com], the movie had a production budget of $115 million, with marketing and distribution costs at $30 million. Now, as per The Numbers, the film’s last day in cinemas was on September 5. Box Office Mojo’s data reveals the film has collected only $32.68 million worldwide.

In the US, Borderlands has grossed only $15.48 million in its entire run, and the overseas collection is equally disappointing, standing at $17.20 million. Lionsgate Films distributed it, and they have reportedly lost over $115 million at least on this video game-inspired flick. The movie lost or failed to recover over 71% of the production budget; therefore, it can be labeled as a massive failure at the box office.

The film opened to abysmal reviews and has been rated a depressing 10% on Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer. The audience rating on Popcornmeter is also below average: 53%. Borderlands arrived on the digital platforms in less than one month of its theatrical release on August 9, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

