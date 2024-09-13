The Killer's Game Box Office (North America): Dave Bautista's Action-Comedy Eyes A Grim Start Owing To Poor Reviews

Lionsgate’s bad streak continues at the box office. The Studio’s latest entry, The Killer’s Game, is poised for a grim start at the domestic box office. Lionsgate, which had two of the summer’s biggest flops, Borderlands and The Crow, is in for another disappointment with its latest release.

Dave Bautista’s new action comedy movie The Killer’s Game will open in theaters on September 13, 2024. It will debut alongside another new horror entry, Speak No Evil, starring James McAvoy. Blumhouse’s horror flick, with a production budget of $15 million, is projected to be a moderate hit, with a $10 million start in its opening weekend. However, Lionsgate’s The Killer’s Game is projected to earn significantly less than the competing entry.

The Killer’s Game is estimated to earn $5 million in the debut weekend after landing bad reviews. The film currently has a 53% critic score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The Hollywood Reporter slammed the film, calling it a weary old tale. They said, “The Killer’s Game has a tired air of familiarity that makes it wear out its welcome long before its conclusion.”

Meanwhile, Indie Wire said that the film lacked character development and noted, “There’s a lot of fun to be had in this premise. But as it goes on, Perry’s film struggles to make the most of it. The world he places us in feels frustratingly underdeveloped.”

The Killer’s Game is based on Jay Bonansinga’s 1997 novel that revolves around an assassin who fights to survive after placing a hit on himself over a terminal misdiagnosis. Dave Bautista plays Joe Flood, who fights off other assassins to protect himself and Sofia Boutella’s Maize.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: It Ends With Us Box Office (North America): Blake Lively’s Film Close To Earning 6X Its Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News