Minecraft lovers get ready to embrace the world of the popular sandbox game in a movie adaptation, coming all the way to the screens in 2025. Released in 2011, Minecraft quickly became a global sensation, appealing to players aged ten and up. With over 300 million copies sold worldwide, the game is the best-selling video game ever. As the original game’s core objective is to build, explore, and interact, where players are free to craft their adventures, the upcoming movie will also have a similar pattern.

Here’s everything you need to know about A Minecraft Movie.

A Minecraft Movie Release Date

A Minecraft Movie will arrive in theaters on April 4, 2025.

A Minecraft Movie Cast

A Minecraft Movie stars A-list actors, including The Aquaman’s Jason Momoa, A Good Girls Guide To Murder’s Emma Myers, Orange Is The New Black’s Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen. In addition to them, the movie will see Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge, Jemaine Clement, and Kate McKinnon. The movie is directed and written by Napoleon Dynamite’s Jared Hess.

A Minecraft Movie Plot

The upcoming film adaption of the popular video game will follow “four misfits,” Garrett The Garbage Man, Garrison, Henry, Natalie, and Dawn, who are pulled into the Overworld, a “bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination.” Reflecting on the movie’s storyline, Hess told The Salt Lake Tribune in 2024, “Trying to adapt something that doesn’t have a story — it’s an open sandbox game … I like the challenge. There’s got to be a fun, ridiculous movie here. And there is. I just can’t disappoint the 10-year-olds, or they’re going to murder us.”

According to Warner Bros. Pictures’ official logline, the four characters struggle with ordinary problems when they travel through a portal to the Overworld, where they meet expert crafter Steve. To return home, they must master their new world where “creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival” against evil things like Zombies and Piglins.

A Minecraft Movie Trailer

Warner Bros. released the first trailer of A Minecraft Movie in September 2024. Have a look at it below.

